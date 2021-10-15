Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHMI. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $2,335,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at $316,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 94,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

