Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.77. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million.

CCNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CCNE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

