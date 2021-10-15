Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce sales of $120.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $492.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $555.16 million, with estimates ranging from $548.65 million to $568.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $181.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

