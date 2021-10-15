Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Eventbrite has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after buying an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

