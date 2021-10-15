Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post sales of $357.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.20 million. Ingevity reported sales of $331.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE NGVT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,755. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

