Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $5.78 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.53. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.