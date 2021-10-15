Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $5.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.53. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

