Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.92 Million

Analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce sales of $35.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.46 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $145.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.85 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $832.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.