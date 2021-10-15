Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.02). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

SM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 2,544,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,671. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 6.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

