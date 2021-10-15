Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

