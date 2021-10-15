Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $2.84. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

