Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Price Target at $124.33

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.39.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $103.77. 550,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,164. Crown has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

