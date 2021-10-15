Brokerages Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Price Target at €91.64

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.64 ($107.81).

Several research firms recently commented on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:KGX traded up €1.94 ($2.28) during trading on Friday, reaching €84.26 ($99.13). 116,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.69.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

