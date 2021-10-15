Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $10.20

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 102,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

