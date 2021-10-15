Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $25.90

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDUP. KeyCorp upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,223,514 shares of company stock worth $28,158,566 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

