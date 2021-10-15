Brokers Set Expectations for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.25.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $363.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.03 and its 200 day moving average is $359.06. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $239.70 and a 12 month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $4,146,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

