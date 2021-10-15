Brokers Set Expectations for Quebecor’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.