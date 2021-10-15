Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

BKD stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.