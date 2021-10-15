Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.75% from the company’s previous close.

ADIL has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research lifted their price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $80.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

