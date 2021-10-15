Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRTHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Shares of BRTHY stock remained flat at $$42.00 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632. Brother Industries has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.