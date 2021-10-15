Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRTHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of BRTHY stock remained flat at $$42.00 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632. Brother Industries has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
