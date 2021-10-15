Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires Shares of 2,022 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $157.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.77 and a one year high of $161.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average of $152.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.