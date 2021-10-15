Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.