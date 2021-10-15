Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $184,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $246.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

