Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $260,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

