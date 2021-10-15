Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 474.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $4,595,397. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.