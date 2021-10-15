Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 162 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $181.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

