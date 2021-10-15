Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $60.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

