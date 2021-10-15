BTIG Research Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $125.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

