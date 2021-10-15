Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 20,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,759. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. Research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 785.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 82,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 155,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

