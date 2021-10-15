C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO David Barter Sells 170,333 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO David Barter sold 170,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $7,671,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in C3.ai by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

