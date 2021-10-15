Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CABA. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.32. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 557,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 109,417 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 153.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 113,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

