Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,263 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 9,847 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,547 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $7,490,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 122,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $38.73. 477,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,731,852. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

