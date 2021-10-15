Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 58.8% in September

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $31.93 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $7.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.99%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

