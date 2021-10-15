CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CAMP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $358.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

