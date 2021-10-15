California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,631 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,390 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $78,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

NYSE PXD opened at $191.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

