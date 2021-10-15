California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 37,658 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of Campbell Soup worth $67,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $41.49 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

