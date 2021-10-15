California Public Employees Retirement System Has $76.34 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Zimmer Biomet worth $76,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Capital International Investors raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,601,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,492,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,609,000 after purchasing an additional 674,014 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,050,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $145.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

