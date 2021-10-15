California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.78% of Henry Schein worth $81,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

