California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,745 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $68,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $285.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $285.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.