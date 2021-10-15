California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,212 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $71,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $203.06 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

