Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.87

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.
CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.