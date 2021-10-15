Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.87

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Get Calix alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.