Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.95. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$33.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

