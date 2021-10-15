Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.