Canaccord Genuity Upgrades SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) to Buy

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.25. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get SL Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT SLI opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.