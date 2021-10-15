Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BLOZF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 119,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,352. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.
