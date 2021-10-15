Canopy Growth’s (WEED) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.60.

TSE WEED traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.52. 680,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.62. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$16.15 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

