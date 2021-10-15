Capital One Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.17 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $26.74 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

NYSE:COF opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,045,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

