CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 950,000 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 74.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 247,504 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE CX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

