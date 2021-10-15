Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$250.83.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$192.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 85.86. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$159.80 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$185.89.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

