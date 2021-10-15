CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,505 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of CarParts.com worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,684,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $15,092,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 160,736 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTS. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $39,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $14.52 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $758.18 million, a PE ratio of -241.96 and a beta of 2.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

