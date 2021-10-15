Cartenna Capital LP Takes $7.36 Million Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 521,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,364,000. Janus International Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $371,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71.
In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966.
JBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
