Cartenna Capital LP Takes $7.36 Million Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 521,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,364,000. Janus International Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $371,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966.

JBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

